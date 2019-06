× Money Saver – Krispy Kreme giving away free filled doughnuts on Saturday

ST. LOUIS –Krispy Kreme is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, by giving you a new taste experience they say is out of this world.

It’s round, it’s glazed and for the first time, it’s filled.

You can get an original filled doughnut for free Saturday, June 22, one per guest.

It comes with classic or chocolate kreme filling.