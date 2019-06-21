Motorist killed, state trooper hurt in Chicago-area crash

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. – A motorist has died after slamming into an Illinois state police patrol car on Interstate 55 southwest of Chicago in Romeoville.

WLS-TV reports that the woman was driving south on I-55 when she lost control of her vehicle about 2 a.m. Friday in a construction zone, struck the patrol car from behind and rolled rover. Her name has not been released.

A state trooper in the patrol car suffered minor injuries.

The crash and investigation closed southbound lanes of the freeway until about 6:30 a.m. Friday.

