Police investigating gas station shoot out in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a shoot out after bullets are fired between two cars in East St. Louis.

The incident happened Thursday just before midnight at the Mobil Gas Mart on State Street at North 84th Street.

Police say they found up to 20 shell casings as they combed the area.

We are told police were checking area hospitals to see if anyone shows up with a gunshot wound.

Both drivers are on the loose.