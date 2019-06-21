× Pujols gives fan the jersey off his back before returning to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — An adorable moment involving Albert Pujols was captured on camera Tuesday evening. He gave one fan the jersey off his back. The kind act isn’t even close to the kindest thing this slugger has done for kids. His foundation for children with Down Syndrome and life-threatening illnesses was started in 2005. It has been active in St. Louis since he left for California in 2012. He returns to town for the first time since 2011 tonight.

Pujols may receive one of the longest ovations in Major League Baseball tonight. Former teammate Adam Wainwright tweets, “Welcome back Albert Pujols. You were a great teammate, you are a great friend, and one of the greatest Cardinals and baseball players to ever live. I don’t know what the record for longest ovation is but I hope you pass that tonight”

“Thank you Albert Pujols! You made our night. Nico will never forget you,” tweets Joe Squarini.

Albert and his wife started the Pujols Family Foundation in 2005 for their child, who has down syndrome. The foundation aims at improving the quality of life and their experiences not just for kids with down syndrome but for kids who have life-threatening illnesses. They also strive to help children in the Dominican Republic that need education, medical relief, and tangible goods. Albert Pujols was here last year but could not be here this year. A good friend filled his shoes and apparently it’s his right-hand guy.

“Albert and I had this pack that if he wasn’t able to be here for something Id help him out and he’s at home nursing an injury so Im happy that I am able to help.” said former Cardinal Jim Edmonds.

Pujols returns for his first game in St. Louis since leaving the Cardinals to sign a $240 million contract with the Angels before the 2012 season. The slugger won three NL MVP awards and made nine All-Star teams with the Cardinals, leading them to World Series championships in 2006 and 2011. Pujols, sixth on the career list with 645 home runs, batted .328 with 455 doubles, 445 homers and 1,329 RBIs in 1,705 games for St. Louis. He is scheduled to meet the media at Busch Stadium before the opener of an interleague series.