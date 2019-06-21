Song of the Day – Outlaw Music Festival

The Outlaw Musical Festival tour is coming to St. Louis. The concert will feature artists like Willie Nelson, Grateful Dead alum Phil Lesh, Alison Krauss, Old Crows, and Dawes. They will perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Saturday, June 29th.

Willie Nelson tells Billboard that outlaw music continues to mean the same thing it did 100 years ago, adding, “Hazel Smith from Nashville wrote in her book that the outlaw movement was because we went against traditional Nashville way of recording. Outlaw music is doing it your way. It’s a mixture of country, rock and roll, the blues, bluegrass, everything.”

The broad outlaw term is fairly genre-less, which allows the festival the opportunity to welcome artists from across a musical spectrum to perform solo sets and collaborate and jam onstage together. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8th at noon.

