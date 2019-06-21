St. Louis Blues announce home opener against the Washington Capitals in October

Posted 2:13 pm, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 02:32PM, June 21, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The 2019 Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues will defend their title against the 2018 Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. They’re hosting the 2019-20 home opener at the Enterprise Center.

Prior to the game, the Blues will raise their Stanley Cup Championship banner to the Enterprise Center rafters in a special pregame ceremony. In order to guarantee tickets to the 2019-20 home opener, fans should visit www.stlouisblues.com/tickets or call 314-622-BLUE (2583) to purchase a full season ticket plan.

The complete 2019-20 regular-season schedule will be available next week.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.