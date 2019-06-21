× St. Louis Blues announce home opener against the Washington Capitals in October

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The 2019 Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues will defend their title against the 2018 Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. They’re hosting the 2019-20 home opener at the Enterprise Center.

Prior to the game, the Blues will raise their Stanley Cup Championship banner to the Enterprise Center rafters in a special pregame ceremony. In order to guarantee tickets to the 2019-20 home opener, fans should visit www.stlouisblues.com/tickets or call 314-622-BLUE (2583) to purchase a full season ticket plan.

The complete 2019-20 regular-season schedule will be available next week.

