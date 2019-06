× St. Louis Zoo closing early Friday for black-tie fundraiser

ST. LOUIS – If you’re planning a trip to the St. Louis Zoo you better head out early to make the most of it.

The Zoo will close at noon Friday to prepare for its annual black-tie fundraiser, Zoofari.

Zoofari is a fusion of formal and fun! Proceeds from the fundraiser help the Zoo in its efforts to save endangered species at home and around the world.

The event starts at 7:00 p.m. with Starship featuring Mickey Thomas headlining.