Bizarre twist: State trooper in child porn investigation charged after evidence uncovered in separate case

ST. LOUIS – A child porn case involving a Missouri state trooper shares a connection with a sexual misconduct investigation of a former volunteer in the St. Louis County Police Explorer program.

Fox 2 has learned the defendants in both cases are friends.

Back in March, Eric Parks of Festus was accused of sending pornographic images to a 15-year-old boy.

St. Louis County prosecutors said Parks met the boy while volunteering at a recruitment event for the explorer program at Lindbergh High School. The victim contacted police after he said he received inappropriate Snapchat messages from Parks.

Parks was charged with attempting or promoting a sexual performance by a child, furnishing pornographic material to a minor, and first-degree sexual misconduct.

During the course of that investigation, St. Louis County authorities uncovered evidence against Trooper Deryck Allan Weber of De Soto.

On June 18, Weber was charged in Franklin County with child porn possession. The probable cause statement indicates Weber asked a male minor to send him a photo of his genitalia in November 2018.

Weber’s attorney, Travis Noble, told Fox 2 that Parks sent Weber a Snapchat photo of male genitalia, apparently as a crude prank.

Noble claims after Parks got into trouble with the law, he twisted the Snapchat incident to flip on Weber.