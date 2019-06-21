Three & It’s Free

Watch LIVE: Planned Parenthood clinic abortion license court ruling

Posted 10:00 am, June 21, 2019

Chicago is the first American rock band to chart top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.  Chicago was inducted into the 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame! This was their first nomination.  They’ve been eligible since 1994. A long time coming! Chicago Live in Concert is coming to the fabulous Fox Theatre, Sunday, June 30th.

 

If you would like win a pair of tickets to see Chicago Live at the Fabulous Fox Theatre, enter your information below before 9:45 a.m. and if we call you at the end of the show and you name three things you saw on the show, you are a winner!

ENTER BELOW FOR WEEK OF:  6/24/2019

