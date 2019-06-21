× Today is National Take Your Dog To Work Day

ST. LOUS – Friday, June 21 is ‘National Take Your Dog To Work Day’.

It’s thought that having a dog in the office can boost employee wellbeing by reducing stress, and even improve productivity through the boost in morale.

Registration is not required for the holiday, which means you can simply bring your dog to work, as long as you have the permission of your office and your boss. It is advised to read your company’s policy regarding pets in the workplace some places may frown on the idea.

The Humane Society of Missouri says it’s a great way to promote pet adoption.