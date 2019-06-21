Variety provides free Adventure Camp for children with special needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, Mo. - Children with special needs throughout St. Louis are able to attend a free Adventure Camp in St. Peters thanks to Variety the Children's Charity of St Louis.

Adventure camp is for ages 4-14 with the teen camp for 14-21 years. Placed in the camps are nurses and one-on-one counselors. Every one of the Variety campers has a counselor. This helps them socialize and make friends which is something many enter camp without.

Janette Coleman is the Variety lead counselor. She has been involved for 7 years and even changed her major to include special education to her early education degree after being involved.

"Variety definitely teaches the kids that they can do anything they want to,” says Coleman. “They can go ice skating, they can go swimming, they can ride bikes. It may be in a different way than you and I may do these activities but they are 100 percent able to do these."

For more information on future camp weeks and how you can get your child involved, visit www.varietystl.org. Follow Variety on social media at @VarietyStL.

