Veterans twice as likely to be diagnosed with ALS

ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease, is an incurable neuromuscular illness. According to the ALS Association, veterans are twice as likely to be diagnosed with ALS and there is no known reason.

Anne Zelinske, with the ALS Association, says the disease can “affect a person’s ability to walk, to use their arms and hands, to swallow, to speak, and eventually to breathe.”

Come out to the 20th annual Walk to Defeat ALS, this Saturday, June 22! There is a one and two-mile walk inclusive for all ages and physical abilities. Meet in the Upper Muny Parking lot. Visit www.walktodefeatALS.org to learn more.

