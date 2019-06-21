Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, June 22-23, 2019

Fiesta In Florissant

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 22 - June 23 Venue: Knights of Columbus Park, Florissant, MO

Saturday: 10:00am-10:00pm, Sunday: 11:00am-9:00pm Admission: Free

This celebration features non-stop entertainment with live Latino Bands and Folkloric dancers from various countries. There will also be a wide variety of foods and beverages from Latin & South America available for purchase. Other attractions include folk arts and crafts, Los Niños Kids Corner, an exotic petting zoo with pony rides, and more.

https://www.hispanicfestivalstl.com/event

Bridge Birthday Bash

Date: Sunday, June 23 Venue: Wilson Park, Granite City, IL- Parking is at Granite City High School.

Time: 7:30am-3:00pm Registration: $16.00

The Old Chain of Rocks Bridge is turning the big 9-0. Due to flooding, the celebration has moved to Granite City. There is something for everyone with routes as low as one mile up to 100 and much of it is on paved trails. After the ride stick around for live music, beer, burgers and brats on the grill. Finish it all off with ice cream and birthday cake!

https://trailnet.redpodium.com/2019-bridge-birthday-ride

Loop Arts Fest

Date: Saturday, June 22 Venue: Delmar Loop, University City, MO

Time: 9:00am-3:00pm Admission: Free

Celebrate the arts in the Delmar Loop. Experience art in all forms from culinary arts to literary arts to musical arts to visual arts. Activities and fun for all at the Delmar Loop's cultural institutions, art galleries and businesses.

https://visittheloop.com/events-in-the-loop/

Creve Coeur Days

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 23-24 Venue: De Smet Jesuit High School, Creve Coeur, MO

Saturday: Noon to 11:00pm, Sunday: Noon-6:00pm Admission: Free

Enjoy carnival rides, good food, live entertainment, and more. The parade is Sunday at 1:00pm and will travel south from Old Ballas on N. New Ballas Rd. and will terminate just before Ladue Rd, traveling south in the northbound lane.

http://www.crevecoeurdays.com/

Ribs on the River

Date: Saturday, June 22 (Friday too) Venue: Corner of South Carolina and Main Street, Louisiana, MO

Time: Noon-7:00pm Admission: Free (Food for purchase)

Ribs on the River, a Kansas City Barbecue Society sanctioned event, will feature bands, food, drinks and a Barbecue Cook Off! Two divisions, including Amateur (Backyard BBQ style) and Masters Competition. There is $10,000 in prize money up for grabs!

https://www.visitlouisianamo.com/ribs-on-the-river/

Faust Village Open House

Venue: Saturday & Sunday, June 22-23 Venue: Faust Park, Chesterfield, MO

Time: 12:00pm-4:00pm Admission: Free

Visitors to Faust Historic Village may tour the 1850s Conway house with its period herb garden and outdoor kitchen, the circa 1848 Metz log home, and the 1880s Hoch House. As many homes will be staffed with docents in period dress as volunteer participation permits.

https://www.stlouisco.com/parks/PDFs/Faust/Calender

The Muny: Kinky Boots

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 22-23 Venue: The Muny, Forest Park

Time: 8:15pm Tickets: $15.00-$105.00

“Step into a dream where glamour is extreme” with the U.S. regional premiere of the international smash-hit-musical Kinky Boots! Winner of six Tony Awards, the Olivier Award and the Grammy, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of a struggling British shoe factory that finds a surprising way to recreate themselves.

https://muny.org/101/

Circus Flora: “The Caper in Aisle 6”

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 22-23 Venue: Under the Big Top, 3401 Washington Blvd, St. Louis, MO

Saturday: 1p, 7p, Sunday: 1p, 5:30p Tickets: $10.00-$60.00

An ancient and powerful substance, long thought to be gone from the Earth, is found in the unlikeliest of places: aisle six of the local grocery store. What secrets does aisle six hold? Find out at St. Louis’ intimate one-ring circus.

https://circusflora.org/

Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

The Marriage of Figaro– Saturday 1:00pm

The Coronation of Poppea – Saturday 8:00pm

Fire Shut Up In My Bones – Sunday 7:00pm

Tickets start at $25.00 Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University

The 2019 Festival Season includes Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, Verdi’s Rigoletto, Monteverdi’s the Coronation of Poppea, and the Terence Blanchard, composer the Opera Theatre hit Champion, and Kasi Lemmons creation, Fire Shut Up In My Bones.

https://www.opera-stl.org/

Shakespeare In The Park: “Love’s Labors Lost”

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 22-23 Venue: Shakespeare Glen, Forest Park

Time: Green show 6:30 pm; Performance 8 pm Admission: Free (Donations appreciated)

2019’s play is Love’s Labors Lost, which belongs to Shakespeare’s “lyrical” period, which also included Romeo and Juliet and A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The play tells the story of affairs of state that give way to affairs of the heart as Shakespeare reveals with great humor and compassion the way our culture sometimes doesn’t fully prepare us for the realities of love and intimacy.

https://www.sfstl.com/in-the-park/

St. Louis Cardinals Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 22-23 Venue: Busch Stadium, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 1:15pm; Sunday: 6:05pm Tickets: Prices vary, often starting around $16.00

Vs. Anaheim Angels…welcome back Albert Pujols

https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/schedule/2019-06

Golf the Galleries: Artist-Designed Mini Golf

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 30 – July 1 Venue: Sheldon Art Galleries, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 10am-3pm (last tee time 2pm), Sunday: 11am-4pm (last tee time 3pm)

Cost: $10 adults / $6 children 12 and under - - Viewing the exhibit is free.

It’s back. “Golf the Galleries” is a playable, artist-designed, nine-hole mini golf installation. Designed to be family-friendly and accessible, the course combines the visual arts with the fun of mini golf.

https://www.thesheldon.org/page.php?page_id=74

Summer Solstice Sunrise Observance

Date: Sunday, June 24 Venue: Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Collinsville, Illinois

Time: Arrive by 5:20am Admission: Free

Observe the summer solstice sunrise and learn of the discovery, form and function of an ancient post circle called Woodhenge that was used as a solar calendar by the Cahokians.

https://cahokiamounds.org/events/