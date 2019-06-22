Activists step up trainings for immigrants
CHICAGO (AP) _ With renewed pledges on mass deportations, immigrant rights activists have fine-tuned and ramped up one of their most basic organizing tools: the know-your-rights training.
From Los Angeles to Atlanta, advocates and attorneys have brought civil rights workshops to schools, churches, storefronts and consulates, tailoring their efforts on what to do if U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers show up at home or on the road.
The activists from organizations big and small have role played interactions, handed out pocket guides, provided hotlines, hosted webinars and offered scripts on what to say.
The result, advocates argue, is more savvy immigrants who are increasingly refusing to open their doors or provide information. It’s something they hope will blunt any impact of a planned deportation effort that President Donald Trump says he’s delaying.
Trump sid in a tweet Saturday he would delay the sweep for two weeks to give lawmakers time to discuss border solutions.
ATTORNEY GENERAL RAOUL HIGHLIGHTS RESOURCES FOR IMMIGRANTS IN ILLINOIS
Raoul Offers Guidance on Rights of Immigrants Living in Illinois
“Chicago – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today highlighted resources available to help immigrants, consulate offices and non-profit organizations to educate immigrants on their legal rights.
In light of reports that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement could conduct enforcement operations in cities around the country, including in Chicago, Attorney General Raoul highlighted the office’s “Know Your Rights” public awareness campaign to help immigrants living in Illinois understand their rights and responsibilities when interacting with law enforcement.
“As the proud son of immigrants and as Attorney General, I condemn the administration’s unconstitutional and discriminatory actions that continue to cause uncertainty and fear in immigrant communities in Illinois and throughout the country,” Raoul said. “Every Illinois resident has constitutional rights, regardless of their citizenship or immigration status, and I urge people to be informed of those rights.”
“Know Your Rights” resources are available free of charge on the Attorney General’s website in English, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Hindi, Polish, Serbian and Urdu, along with a mobile version and printable pocket-sized guide. The materials summarize people’s rights if confronted by an immigration agent or a police officer, detail what to expect if immigration agents or police officers come to your home, and offer an explanation of your rights if you are arrested. They also provide important reminders about immigration documentation, tips for avoiding dishonest immigration service providers and links to additional resources. Raoul also encouraged state and local law enforcement officials to access his office’s online Guidance to Law Enforcement on authority under Illinois and federal law to engage in immigration enforcement.
The Attorney General’s office does not request information about immigration or citizenship status from anyone who contacts the office or files a complaint. Attorney General Raoul encourages individuals to contact his office to report instances of discrimination or harassment by calling his Civil Rights Hotline at 1-877-581-3692.”