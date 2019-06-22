Head for the Cure 5K benefits Siteman Cancer Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis area woman, Rose Winkle, shares her personal battle with brain cancer and invites viewers to the upcoming annual STL Head for the Cure 5K. Head for the Cure 5K raises money for brain cancer research. Brain cancer is one of the most deadly diseases but it is one of the least funded.

The Head for the Cure Foundation has raised more than $12 million for brain cancer research since '03 when the first 5K was organized in suburban Kansas City. In 2018, $2 million was raised at events nationwide. The HFTC 5K is expected to be conducted in 25+ cities this year.

The local beneficiary is the Siteman Cancer Center (siteman.wustl.edu). Its mission is to prevent cancer in the community and transform cancer patient care through scientific discovery.

For more information or to register, visit www.HeadfortheCure.org/Seattle.

St. Louis HFTC 5K

WHEN: Sunday, June 23 at 8 a.m.; 5K run awards at approximately 9:30 a.m.

WHAT: $35 for general registration; $40 for late registration (available Sunday morning before 5K).

WHERE: The Upper Muny Lot at Forest Park