Lingering rain quashes heat threat for St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Two additional rounds of heavy rain moved across the St. Louis region Saturday morning. This rain lasted longer into the day than originally expected, so that lowered the heat threat for St. Louis, while increasing flash flooding concerns.

The threat shifted to flash flooding after these two rounds of rain moved through areas already saturated from Friday’s heavy rain and storms. Urban street flooding was reported Saturday morning in the St. Louis metro area as a result of sewers being overwhelmed by runoff. Some Flash Flood Warnings were also issued for some of the western counties in the Fox 2 viewing area, where rain amounts were highest.

Prolonged rain and storms combined with more cloud cover means temperatures won’t climb into the mid 90°s as originally forecast and the Heat Advisory was therefore canceled. Humidity, however, will still be high Saturday afternoon and evening, especially after all of the rain that fell through the morning and early afternoon.

Once storms move out and skies are able to clear out some, temperatures may still jump to the upper 80°s. This, along with high humidity, will make for a warm late afternoon and evening.