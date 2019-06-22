Removing the stigmas surrounding mental illness

Posted 7:49 am, June 22, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - The first thing that most people say when they are admitted to a psychiatric hospital is that they do not belong there. Sonja Wasden, co-author with her daughter Rachel Siddoway of the book An Impossible Life, shares her incredible journey from depression, mania, an eating disorder, thoughts of suicide and purposely harming herself to how she successfully deals with her mental illness today. All in efforts of removing the 'mental illness taboo'.

For more information, visit http://www.animpossiblelife.com/.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.