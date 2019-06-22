Removing the stigmas surrounding mental illness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The first thing that most people say when they are admitted to a psychiatric hospital is that they do not belong there. Sonja Wasden, co-author with her daughter Rachel Siddoway of the book An Impossible Life, shares her incredible journey from depression, mania, an eating disorder, thoughts of suicide and purposely harming herself to how she successfully deals with her mental illness today. All in efforts of removing the 'mental illness taboo'.

For more information, visit http://www.animpossiblelife.com/.