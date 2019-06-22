Summer shows from Mike Judy Presents

Posted 9:14 am, June 22, 2019, by , Updated at 08:49AM, June 22, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Mike Judy of Mike Judy Presents joins us in the studio to talk about some upcoming shows this summer.

August Burns Red - "Constellations" 10-Year Anniversary Tour (melodic metalxcore)
7/3 at Pop's
Doors 6:30 / Show 7:30
$27.50 adv / $32 dos

Built To Spill - "Keep It Like A Secret" 20-Year Anniversary Tour (indie rock)
7/8 at The Ready Room
Doors 7:00 / Show 8:00
$30 adv / $35 dos

Asking Alexandria (rock)
7/24 at The Ready Room
Doors 6:00 / Show 7:00
General Admission: $25 adv / $30 dos

For more information, visit mikejudypresents.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.