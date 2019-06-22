Summer shows from Mike Judy Presents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Mike Judy of Mike Judy Presents joins us in the studio to talk about some upcoming shows this summer.

August Burns Red - "Constellations" 10-Year Anniversary Tour (melodic metalxcore)

7/3 at Pop's

Doors 6:30 / Show 7:30

$27.50 adv / $32 dos

Built To Spill - "Keep It Like A Secret" 20-Year Anniversary Tour (indie rock)

7/8 at The Ready Room

Doors 7:00 / Show 8:00

$30 adv / $35 dos

Asking Alexandria (rock)

7/24 at The Ready Room

Doors 6:00 / Show 7:00

General Admission: $25 adv / $30 dos

For more information, visit mikejudypresents.com.