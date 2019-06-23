25th annual Fiesta in Florissant continues Sunday at Knights of Columbus Park

Posted 10:16 am, June 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:15AM, June 23, 2019

FLORISSANT, Mo. - The "Fiesta in Florissant" celebration is on Sunday at Knights of Columbus Park. The celebration features non-stop entertainment with live Latino bands and dancers from various countries including Venezuela, Colombia and Mexico. FOX2 and KPLR 11 are proud sponsors of the event.

It’s a colorful event and organizers say it’s a chance to share the rich and colorful Hispanic culture with the greater St. Louis area.

The Hispanic Festival is in its 25th year. There's also a wide variety of foods and drinks from Latin and South America.

The festival runs until 9 p.m. Sunday night and is free and open to the public.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.