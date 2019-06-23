25th annual Fiesta in Florissant continues Sunday at Knights of Columbus Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. - The "Fiesta in Florissant" celebration is on Sunday at Knights of Columbus Park. The celebration features non-stop entertainment with live Latino bands and dancers from various countries including Venezuela, Colombia and Mexico. FOX2 and KPLR 11 are proud sponsors of the event.

It’s a colorful event and organizers say it’s a chance to share the rich and colorful Hispanic culture with the greater St. Louis area.

The Hispanic Festival is in its 25th year. There's also a wide variety of foods and drinks from Latin and South America.

The festival runs until 9 p.m. Sunday night and is free and open to the public.