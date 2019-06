Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Mosquito Joe Technician JP offers tips to help keep us safe during Mosquito Control Awareness Week in our own yards.

· Use a fan in outdoor living space to circulate air

· Use coconut oil compounds, which repel better than DEET

· Wear light-colored clothing

· Remove standing water from your backyard (toys, bird baths, garbage bins)

· Trim lawn and bushes regularly

For more information, visit https://greaterstlcounty.mosquitojoe.com/.