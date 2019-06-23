× Endangered Person Advisory for missing 15-year-old girl

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 15-year-old Khia Coleman, a student in the Riverview Gardens School District.

Khia is an African American girl, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has black hair worn in a short puff and brown eyes. She was wearing a maroon hoodie, gray jogging pants and white shoes.

Coleman left her house on Green Valley Drive in St. Louis at around 5 p.m. Saturday. At around 8:30 p.m., she texted her mother saying that she was on her way home. No contact has been had with Coleman since that time.

Anyone seeing the missing person, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.