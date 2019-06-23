× North County police officer shot in Wellston

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Around 4:40 pm Sunday afternoon an officer in need of aid call was issued in North St. Louis County in the City of Wellston. The call was from an officer who was shot in the 6200 block of Page Avenue.

According to Major Ron Martin of the North County Police Cooperative, the officer is a member of that department.

The officer has been transported to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

Multiple police agencies have responded to the scene.

An investigation is underway.

More details as they become available.