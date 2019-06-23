× Pujols Enjoying Return to St. Louis

The much awaited Albert Pujols weekend return to St. Louis to face his old team, the Cardinals is two-thirds complete. Pujols has been the beneficiary of several long standing ovations in the Angels vs Cardinals games on Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22. The top moment so far had to be after Pujols homered on Saturday and received a curtain call from the St. Louis fans. Imagine an opposing player being asked to take a bow after scoring a run against the home team! That’s why Cardinals fans are so special! They remember the great players, especially former Cardinals.

Pujols talks about his homecoming with Busch Stadium and the beloved Cardinals fans.