Summer events at the Butterfly House

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Jennifer Mullix, Director of the Butterfly House, joins us in studio this morning to talk about their 'Summer Buggin'' program and other special events happening this summer.

During the day, guests become 'nature sleuths' using secret decoders to discover the mysteries of moths, butterflies, caterpillars, and other insects. Their daily programming includes live animal encounters, a Plant Outpost, and for the first time in their 21 year history, scheduled butterfly releases at 2 p.m. each day.

The Butterfly House hosts a special evening on June 28th for adults only called Fireflies After Dark where cocktails will be enjoyed.

Firefly Festival on June 21st from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Fireflies After Dark on June 28 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (adults only)

For more information, visit www.butterflyhouse.org.