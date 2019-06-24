‘BackStoppers’ supports families of first responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The families of fallen first responders have the support of BackStoppers, an organization providing financial assistance to spouses and dependents of those who lose their lives in the line of duty.

Metro West Fire Protection District Chief Mike Krause and Johnson Vacations' Daniel Johnson are in the studio today to talk about how BackStoppers is giving back.

When a tragedy occurs and a first responder loses their life, BackStoppers offers assistance and support to the family of the first responder.

There will be a fundraiser cruise to support BackStoppers' mission.

The 4-Night Bahama Cruise on Royal Caribbean departs on March 2 of next year.

For information about the cruise, visit: Cruising4Backstoppers.com

Johnson Vacations will donate 20% of the commission made from their sales to BackStoppers.

For more information, visit: backstoppers.org