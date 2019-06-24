Bill passes at St. Charles County Council that will require new safety features on ice cream trucks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO - New regulations are on the way for ice cream trucks in St. Charles County, nine months after a young girl was hit and killed by one. On Monday evening her grief-stricken family spoke out at a county council meeting, pushing for change regarding the safety features of the ice cream trucks. The loved ones of Felicity Karam, 2, said they believe if the regulations would have been in place at the time, their daughter would still be alive.

The tragedy took place in September of 2018 in a Wentzville neighborhood. Police said the little girl was hit by the ice cream truck when she crossed in front of it as it started driving forward.

Fox 2 spoke to Joe Cronin, Councilman for District 1, who has been putting together the new proposed regulations for months. It passed unanimously on Monday night.

He said the new rules will require front passenger side mounted mirrors like you see on school buses, signage that warns drivers children could be nearby, reverse backup alarms, rear viability for the driver and more. Cronin said he also was in contact with the ice cream companies during the work on the new bill because he said nobody wants to see an incident like this one happen again.

He said all of the new safety features will only cost around $200 to $300 per ice cream truck. Cronin said on Monday a state representative reached out to him and asked for a copy of the proposal because they want to look into making it a state law.