Famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson coming to Stifel Theatre

ST. LOUIS – Acclaimed scientist, television host, and author Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson is coming to St. Louis this fall as part of a national lecture tour in conjunction with the release of a new book.

The lecture will take place on Thursday, October 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Stifel Theatre. Tyson’s latest book, “Letters from an Astrophysicist” will be released ahead of the tour. In the book, Tyson responds to just some of the many letters he receives seeking answers, advice, inspiration, or wisdom.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, June 28 at noon. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster online, the Enterprise Center Box Office, or by phone at 800-745-3000.

Tyson has served as the host of PBS’ “NOVA ScienceNOW,” as well as host, narrator, and executive editor for the Fox network’s relaunch of “Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey.”