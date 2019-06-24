Get tested for National HIV Testing Day

Posted 11:57 am, June 24, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - One in seven people are living with HIV and they don't even know it.

Wednesday, June 26, is National HIV Testing Day and the Saint Louis Effort for AIDS is providing free testing.

The most important way to confront the disease is to first get tested. Jon Martin, Director of Prevention Services, is here to take about the free event that Saint Louis Effort for AIDS is hosting.

The event will be held at the Saint Louis Effort for AIDS location at 2653 Locust St. from 9:30a.m. to 4:30p.m.

For more information, visit: Stlefa.org

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.