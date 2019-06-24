Get tested for National HIV Testing Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - One in seven people are living with HIV and they don't even know it.

Wednesday, June 26, is National HIV Testing Day and the Saint Louis Effort for AIDS is providing free testing.

The most important way to confront the disease is to first get tested. Jon Martin, Director of Prevention Services, is here to take about the free event that Saint Louis Effort for AIDS is hosting.

The event will be held at the Saint Louis Effort for AIDS location at 2653 Locust St. from 9:30a.m. to 4:30p.m.

For more information, visit: Stlefa.org