If you had a Rams PSL, refunds could soon be on the way

ST. LOUIS- Payment could soon be on the way for personal seat licenses holders for the former St. Louis Rams football team.

The judge in the Rams PSL Settlement is expected to give final approval to the settlement Monday, June 24. This will be the final step for payouts to go forward once all the claims are filed by August 23 of this year.

The agreement calls for the 20,000 PSL owners to receive 30 percent of the price they paid for the tickets. We are told so far, about 43 percent of PSL owners have had their claims approved.

If you didn’t claim your money it goes back to Stan Kroenke.

Back in January, a court had preliminarily approved the $24-million class action settlement for PSL holders. Payments to class members are based on 30-percent of the price paid for each PSL, which represents a full-reimbursement equivalent for the nine years remaining on the 30-year PSL contract when the Rams moved to Los Angeles after the 2015 season.