Keeping the momentum going for the champion Blues

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Aside from the first ever Stanley Cup title, there have been many other record-breaking moments for the team and the city this season.

The city is still celebrating after the St. Louis Blues won their first ever Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Ashali Vise is here to talk about how the city can keep it going until the next Stanley Cup in 2020.

According to the Blues, there was more food and beverage sold during game 6 than in any other single game in Blues history.

Also, Game 7 against the Bruins was the most-watched NHL game on record.

And among many other records, the St. Louis Blues have beaten all the Fanatics NHL Stanley Cup sales records with 78% of orders coming over mobile.

To get your gear, visit: STLAuthentics.com