Leaking substance prompts evacuation of North Carolina Walmart

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A North Carolina Walmart was evacuated Monday after a suspicious spill that police initially thought came from a portable methamphetamine lab.

Around 5 p.m., a man had a liquid coming out of his backpack in the bakery area and tracked the liquid into the bathroom, police told WGHP. The man then left the store.

Employees weren’t sure what the liquid was so they poured their spill kit on it and it changed color.

Firefighters and police were called in to investigate and the store was evacuated.

High Point police initially confirmed Monday evening that the liquid came from a small meth operation in a bottle, but issued a correction a couple hours later.

@HighPointPolice @HPFD on scene of Hazmat (hazardous liquid) investigation around bathroom area at Walmart on S Main St. Store has been evacuated for safety reasons. FD and PD will continue to investigate to determine cause. pic.twitter.com/4u1JFYazXb — HighPoint(NC)Police (@HighPointPolice) June 24, 2019

Police tweeted that further testing determined the substance in the bottle was actually industrial strength cleaner.

UPDATE: further testing determined that substance in bottle was not meth lab. Substance identified as industrial strength cleaner. Store will be turned back over to Walmart staff who will determine when to reopen. — HighPoint(NC)Police (@HighPointPolice) June 24, 2019

The store was evacuated out of an abundance of caution and no one has gotten sick from the spill.

The Walmart was closed for multiple hours Monday evening. High Point police said around 8 p.m. they are turning to store back over to Walmart staff, who will decide when to reopen.

Police are working to identify the man who had the backpack.