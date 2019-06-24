× MoDot to close three intersections on Route 61 June 24-28

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Drivers on Route 61 should expect delays this week for safety improvements.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will close three interchanges on Highway 61 in St Charles County. Crews will work to widen the shoulder, allowing larger vehicles to enter and exit the highway safer from June 24 until June 28.

While one intersection is closed, the others will remain open so that drivers can detour to the next closest intersection.

The interchanges are scheduled to start at Mchugh Road, North Point Prairie, and Route W and are only to close for one day each from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

