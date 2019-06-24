Pet of the Week: Rooster

Posted 12:05 pm, June 24, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - Rooster is a 4-year-old male bassett hound/border collie mix and he's available for adoption at the Metro East Humane Society.

This mild-mannered, well-behaved dog keeps his kennel clean. He is also calm and sweet and would do well in any home.

You can visit Rooster at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.