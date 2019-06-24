St. Louis alderman wants tighter curfew rules to keep youth safe, off the streets
ST. LOUIS- St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley wants to tighten the city’s curfew for children after a string of deadly shootings involving children.
Bosley proposes a curfew for children under the age of 17 would start at 9:30 p.m. on weeknights and 10:00 p.m. on weekends. The curfew then would end each morning at 7:00 a.m.
Under the current law, children have to be inside by 11:00 p.m. on weeknights and midnight on the weekends. Bosley acknowledged that the current law isn’t enforced much.
If the bill passes, according to our partners at the Post Dispatch, he said he’d work to make sure residents in his ward get a notice regarding the changes.