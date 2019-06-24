× St. Louis alderman wants tighter curfew rules to keep youth safe, off the streets

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley wants to tighten the city’s curfew for children after a string of deadly shootings involving children.

Bosley proposes a curfew for children under the age of 17 would start at 9:30 p.m. on weeknights and 10:00 p.m. on weekends. The curfew then would end each morning at 7:00 a.m.

Under the current law, children have to be inside by 11:00 p.m. on weeknights and midnight on the weekends. Bosley acknowledged that the current law isn’t enforced much.