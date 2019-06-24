Tim’s Travels: Experience the thrills with Hidden Valley ZipTour and Scenic Chairlift Rides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD - Are you looking for a new adventure for you and your crew?

Tim Ezell has found one for you, he was live in Wildwood zipping through the trees at Hidden Valley.

The ZipTour ride experience and excitement is enhanced when you are able to control your own speed! You are really able to play with the person you are riding next to - you can speed ahead, slow down & let them pass you.

As you approach the landing platform you will slow your trolley and stop over the deck. The guides will lower you to the platform and on you go to the next span!

Hidden Valley ZipTour offers a total of 4 spans of varying lengths, starting with a short run to get you comfortable with the operation before moving onto the ones with the best views!

For more information click here: