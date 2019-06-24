Watch LIVE: Press conference after North St. Louis County officer shot Sunday

Walgreens to provide drug disposal packets free to customers

Posted 10:27 am, June 24, 2019, by

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 02: A Walgreens store is seen on April 02, 2019 in Miami, Florida. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. reported a fiscal second-quarter earnings that missed expectations and has slashed its full-year outlook in a reaction to the companies report its shares plummeted 12% on Tuesday.(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Walgreens is making it easier for customers to dispose of unused drugs safely.

The drugstore chain said Monday that at each of its more than 9,500 U.S. locations, it will offer packets that customers can use to turn medications into a useless gel before throwing them in the trash at home.

The DisposeRx packets will be available at Walgreens stores that do not already have a medication disposal kiosk except in Iowa and Nebraska, where the chain says it has other options. Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has kiosks at 1,400 pharmacies.

Walmart began providing DisposeRx packets to pharmacy customers last year.

Federal regulators say patients should dispose expired or unused medications as quickly as possible to prevent them from being taken accidentally or misused.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.