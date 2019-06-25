× Plane lands safely at Spirit of St. Louis Airport after reported emergency

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Emergency responders were called to Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield Tuesday after an aircraft reported an emergency prior to landing.

According to the Monarch Fire Protection District, the pilot said his plane was experiencing hydraulic problems, which could keep the landing gear from being deployed.

The plane landed safely just before 3:45 p.m.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.