Blues prospects visit young children in the hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Blues open their annual prospects camp today for recent draft picks and signees. Monday those players visited young patients at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital and St. Louis Children's Hospital.

The blues prospects also got to visit Busch Stadium for batting practice. The Stanley Cup will be at Busch Wednesday night for a celebration of the championship team.

The prospects will practice starting today at the Enterprise Center. The 2:00pm scrimmages are open to the public.

Tonight at seven, you can go watch the Blues prospects go-kart racing at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.