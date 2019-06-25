× Blues sign head coach Craig Berube to a three-year contract

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Blues Head Coach Craig Berube has been signed to a three-year contract. He led the Blues to the 2019 Stanley Cup Championship after defeating the Boston Bruins in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final.

Berube helped the Blues come from last in the NHL standings to win the Stanley Cup. The team’s historic playoff run included an improbable 10-3 record on the road. For his efforts, Berube was named a finalist for the 2019 Jack Adams Award – the first nomination of his career.

Berube originally joined the Blues as an associate coach on June 15, 2017. Prior to coming to the organization, he made head coaching stints with the Philadelphia Flyers (2013-15), as well as the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Philadelphia Phantoms (2006-08) and Chicago Wolves (2016-17).