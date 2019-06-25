Blues sign head coach Craig Berube to a three-year contract

Posted 12:21 pm, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:47PM, June 25, 2019

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Head coach Craig Berube of the St. Louis Blues celebrates with the Stanley cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game Seven of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Blues Head Coach Craig Berube has been signed to a three-year contract. He led the Blues to the 2019 Stanley Cup Championship after defeating the Boston Bruins in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final.

Berube helped the Blues come from last in the NHL standings to win the Stanley Cup. The team’s historic playoff run included an improbable 10-3 record on the road. For his efforts, Berube was named a finalist for the 2019 Jack Adams Award – the first nomination of his career.

Berube originally joined the Blues as an associate coach on June 15, 2017. Prior to coming to the organization, he made head coaching stints with the Philadelphia Flyers (2013-15), as well as the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Philadelphia Phantoms (2006-08) and Chicago Wolves (2016-17).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.