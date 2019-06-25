× Build-A-Bear Workshop headquarters may move downtown from St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Build-A-Bear Workshop reaches a tentative deal to move its headquarters from Overland to near Union Station in downtown St. Louis. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the deal would require approval from the board of alderman. Up to half of the city earnings and payroll taxes from roughly 200 Build-A-Bear employees would be set aside to fund improvements to the building at 415 south 18th street. That incentive would be capped at $4 million dollars.