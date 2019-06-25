× Deputy shot and killed while responding to call in rural Illinois

AVON, Ill. – A 39-year-old deputy with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office was shot and killed Tuesday while responding to call for help, the Illinois State Police confirmed.

According to a state police spokesperson, law enforcement responded to a battery and disturbance call in Avon around 2 p.m.

During the response, several shots were fired and Deputy Troy Chisum was fatally wounded.

The suspected shooter barricaded themselves in the rural town. Authorities from different jurisdictions have responded to assist with the situation.

Chisum was a four-year veteran of the sheriff’s office. He was also a paramedic for the Fulton County EMA, a member of the West Central Special Response Team, and the ILEAS WMD/SRT Team.

Fulton County Sheriff Jeff Standard released the following statement Tuesday evening:

“On behalf of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Deputy Chisum. Deputy Chisum dedicated his life to the service of his community. His legacy and sacrifice will forever be remembered.”