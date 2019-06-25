× Ferguson hires new full-time police chief

FERGUSON, Mo. – The city of Ferguson has once again looked outside the St. Louis area to find a new police chief.

On Tuesday, the city announced it had hired Jason Armstrong to lead the department.

Armstrong, who comes from the Atlanta suburb of Forest Park, Georgia, will take over for former chief Delrish Moss.

Moss left the Ferguson Police Department after more than two years to return to south Florida for family reasons.

Some residents were concerned the department went outside the region to make the hire, worried that someone without ties to the area might also pick up and leave.

Armstrong briefly served as interim police chief in Forest Park last year when the department was embroiled in controversy over allegations of racial profiling.