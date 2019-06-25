Funeral arrangements announced for officer killed Sunday in north St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for North County Police Officer Michael Langsdorf. He leaves behind two children, a fiancé, parents and an enormous amount of friends and family.

Officer Michael Langsdorf of the North County Police Cooperative was killed Sunday afternoon in the St. Louis suburb of Wellston after responding to a call about someone trying to pass a bad check at a small market. Langsdorf was a 40-year-old father of two.

Authorities on Monday announced that 26-year-old Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks has been charged in the officer's death. Meeks is jailed without bond.

Assistant Police Chief Ron Martin says authorities believe that Meeks arrived in the St. Louis area from the Raleigh, North Carolina, area in January. Martin says Meeks has ``an extensive criminal record, and violent.''

Funeral arrangements for Officer Langsdorf:

Visitation

Sunday, June 30th, 2019

12pm-6pm

Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary

6464 Chippewa Street

St. Louis, Missouri 63109

Funeral Service

Monday, July 1st, 2019

10am

Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis

4431 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, Missouri 63108

Interment

(Immediately following Funeral Service)

Resurrection Cemetery

6901 MacKenzie Road

St. Louis, Missouri 63123