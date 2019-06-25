Illinois to legalize recreational marijuana in January 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed legislation to legalize recreational marijuana use during a ceremony in Chicago. The law allows residents to purchase and possess up to 1 ounce (30 grams) of usable marijuana at a time. Nonresidents could have 15 grams. Up to five privately home-grown plants would be allowed for personal use, but only for patients approved for the existing medical marijuana program.

Pritzker, a Democrat, campaigned on legalization. The law will go into effect in January 2020.

“Legalizing adult-use cannabis brings an important and overdue change to our state, and it’s the right thing to do. This legislation will clear the cannabis-related records of nonviolent offenders through an efficient combination of automatic expungement, gubernatorial pardon, and individual court action.” writes Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Ten states and the District of Columbia allow recreational use. Legislation to legalize it in New York and New Jersey this spring fizzled. Discussions in Pennsylvania never got off the ground.