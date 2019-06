Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Cardinals flame-thrower is heading to the Injured List with a torn ligament in his right elbow. This injury usually leads to Tommy John Surgery.

Hicks, one of the hardest throwers in the league, is often topping 100 miles per hour. The Cardinals say that they are determining what the next steps are for Hicks. If he needs surgery, he could be out for more than a year.