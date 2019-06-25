Memorial growing for Officer Michael Langsdorf after fatal shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A memorial has been set up for Officer Michael Langsdorf. Black bunting, American flags, and flowers adorn a North County Cooperative police vehicle. Firefighters and police are inviting the public to come to pay their respects to Langsdorf there.

The memorial is at the North County Police Cooperative station at Page and Midland. Flags are flying at half-staff there. Black bunting also adorns the building.

A man who authorities say had a violent criminal history in North Carolina is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the shooting death of a Missouri police officer.

Officer Michael Langsdorf of the North County Police Cooperative was killed Sunday afternoon in the St. Louis suburb of Wellston after responding to a call about someone trying to pass a bad check at a small market. Langsdorf was a 40-year-old father of two.

Authorities on Monday announced that 26-year-old Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks has been charged in the officer's death. Meeks is jailed without bond.

Assistant Police Chief Ron Martin says authorities believe that Meeks arrived in the St. Louis area from the Raleigh, North Carolina, area in January. Martin says Meeks has ``an extensive criminal record, and violent.''

Police officers and firefighters will stand in honor by Officer Michael Langsdorf’s casket round the clock until he is buried.

There was a tremendous display of respect and honor paid to the officer late Monday afternoon.

A motorcade made up of dozens of police cars, ambulances and fire trucks from across the area escorted Michael Langsdorf’s body from the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s office to an Olivette funeral home. His family and friends stood in silence on the mortuary’s front lawn.

Also, in attendance was Eric Schmitt, Missouri’s Attorney General. He paid his respects to the family. Schmitt said, “I want them to know he’s a hero and never forget that. This is an incredibly difficult time for the family.”

Major Ron Martin, works with the North County Police Cooperative. He said the officer is survived by a daughter and son, ages 13 and 18, they are having a rough time. Major Martin said, “His son was at the ambulance when we just rolled him off and it wasn’t looking so good we’re trying to console the family right now and they’re trying to console us.”

Michael Langsdorf was more than a police officer and firefighter, he was engaged to be married, he was a son, a friend to many and a father. Eric Schmitt said, “He’ll never be able to hug his kids again and this a tragic loss.”