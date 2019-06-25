Missouri requests 2nd federal disaster declaration due to flooding, tornadoes
ST. LOUIS – On behalf of Gov. Mike Parson, Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe requested that President Donald Trump issue a major disaster declaration to assist residents and businesses in 41 Missouri counties on Monday, June 24.
The request helps counties that have been hard hit by flooding, tornadoes, and severe storms beginning on April 29 and continuing throughout the spring.
The Mississippi river crests today in Alton And will crest Wednesday in downtown St. Louis. The Missouri River in St. Charles won’t crest until Friday.
The request also includes help for the Jefferson City tornado.
Three MARCs will take place this week, in Independence, Brunswick, and Boonville:
Tuesday, June 25
Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
19100 E. Valley Pkwy | Independence, MO 64055
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 26
Brunswick R-2 High School
1008 County Road | Brunswick, MO 65236
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Friday, June 28
Open Bible Praise Center
16991 Hwy 87 | Boonville, MO 65233
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.