× Missouri requests 2nd federal disaster declaration due to flooding, tornadoes

ST. LOUIS – On behalf of Gov. Mike Parson, Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe requested that President Donald Trump issue a major disaster declaration to assist residents and businesses in 41 Missouri counties on Monday, June 24.

The request helps counties that have been hard hit by flooding, tornadoes, and severe storms beginning on April 29 and continuing throughout the spring.

The Mississippi river crests today in Alton And will crest Wednesday in downtown St. Louis. The Missouri River in St. Charles won’t crest until Friday.

The request also includes help for the Jefferson City tornado.

Three MARCs will take place this week, in Independence, Brunswick, and Boonville:

Tuesday, June 25

Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

19100 E. Valley Pkwy | Independence, MO 64055

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26

Brunswick R-2 High School

1008 County Road | Brunswick, MO 65236

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, June 28

Open Bible Praise Center

16991 Hwy 87 | Boonville, MO 65233

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.