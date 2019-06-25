Missouri’s first Amazon fulfillment center to open in St. Peters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Amazon's first fulfillment center in Missouri will soon open its doors and bringing lots of jobs.

“It will be before the holiday season,” said Clint Hall, general manager of the Amazon STL8. “We’re ready to get going. We have a lot of exciting talent coming into the building. Getting geared up and training right now.”

The facility will handle products going all over the country with the space equivalent to 14 football fields, high-tech robotics, and 13 miles of conveyance.

Better yet, they will be employing 1,500 people in all kinds of jobs and they start hiring on June 28.

“They range from FC associates all the way up to operations managers in the fulfillment center,” Hall said.

Approximately 1,100 people have already been hired to work in the construction of Amazon's new facility called STL8. They broke ground on the building in the fourth quarter in 2018.

“It’s remarkable what teams have accomplished both from Amazon and Duke Reality,” Hall said. “They did a great job of working together and getting this up quickly.”

They will be running two 10-hour shifts during the week. This facility, however, is different than the fulfillment center in Edwardsville.

“This is a large AR robotics facility. The facility in Edwardsville is a non-sort that deals with larger items,” Hall said.

The St. Peters location will specialize in smaller products like DVDs and smaller electronics. Amazon representatives said they hope and to become a pillar of St. Charles County.