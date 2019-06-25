Police officer killed in motorcycle accident in East St. Louis

Police officer Katie Busby was killed Monday morning in a motorcycle accident in East St. Louis. Busby, 28, worked with many Metro East Police Departments and was a 911 dispatcher in St. Clair County.

