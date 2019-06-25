Police officer Katie Busby was killed Monday morning in a motorcycle accident in East St. Louis. Busby, 28, worked with many Metro East Police Departments and was a 911 dispatcher in St. Clair County.
Police officer killed in motorcycle accident in East St. Louis
-
Former Belleville police officer killed in motorcycle crash
-
Police investigating fatal accident overnight in East St. Louis
-
One person killed in crash involving a motorcycle
-
Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash in East St. Louis
-
Motorcyclist killed in south St. Louis County accident
-
-
St. Louis police car crashes into steakhouse
-
One person killed in north St. Louis car crash
-
Family of man killed in raid on home sues St. Louis, police
-
North County police officer killed in Wellston shooting
-
Police officer fatally shot Sunday at a St. Louis County food market
-
-
Star football player killed by stray bullet laid to rest in East St. Louis
-
33rd Annual Police Memorial Breakfast honors fallen St. Louis City officers
-
Woman regrets livestreaming as officer killed in St. Louis County