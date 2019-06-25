Proud to Serve: Air Force Reserves Chief dedicates her time to disabled veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Angela Graffen has spent 30+ years combined in the United States Air Force and Air Force Reserves. Today, as a Chief in the Air Force Reserves, Angela is the nurse manager for Internal Medicine Clinic at Scott Air Force Base. She is also a mother to an 18-year-old son who recently graduated from high school and her husband was retired from the United States Air Force. He recently passed away following a battle with cancer.

Angela was nominated for the Proud to Serve award by Beverly Krieg because of her dedication to Boots on the Green, a charity located in Mascoutah, Illinois, which raises money for disabled veterans through local events including a golf, bowling, and baseball tournaments. Angela is Vice President of the Board for Boots on the Green. Beverly tell us:

Angela Graffen is our Proud to Serve recipient this month receiving a $500 gift card to Art Van Furniture St. Louis and $500 check card from Brown & Brown Attorneys at Law.

